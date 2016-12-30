Is Korea Electric Power Corp. (NYSE:KEP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 23433.19, Korea Electric Power Corp. (NYSE:KEP) has a large market cap size. Korea Electric Power Corp. (NYSE: KEP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/27/1994. Korea Electric Power Corp. is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for Korea Electric Power Corp., is 668.99, and so far today it has a volume of 380243. Performance year to date since the 10/27/1994 is -12.00%.

To help you determine whether Korea Electric Power Corp. (NYSE:KEP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 3.46 and forward P/E is 3.9. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Korea Electric Power Corp. has a value for PEG of 0.14. P/S ratio is 0.47 and the P/B ratio is 0.41. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3.64 and 5.64 respectively.

At the current price Korea Electric Power Corp. (NYSE:KEP) is trading at, 18.53 (-0.52% today), Korea Electric Power Corp. has a dividend yield of 7.35%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.39, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -4.59% after growing 382.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -68.40%, and 3.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1257.82, and the number of shares float is 1050.24. The senior management bring insider ownership to 51.10%, and institutional ownership is at 4.90%. The float short is 0.20%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.17. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.10%, and also a return on investment of 4.90%.

The ability for Korea Electric Power Corp., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.64 and total debt/equity is 0.77. In terms of margins, Korea Electric Power Corp. has a gross margin of 26.60%, with its operating margin at 24.20%, and Korea Electric Power Corp. has a profit margin of 14.90%.

The 52 week high is -34.67%, with 0.72% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -8.63% and the 200 day simple moving average is -24.17%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.