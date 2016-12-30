Is Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18866.82, Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO) has a large market cap size. Kyocera Corporation (NYSE: KYO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/5/1987. Kyocera Corporation is in the Diversified Electronics industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Kyocera Corporation, is 8.35, and so far today it has a volume of 1602. Performance year to date since the 11/5/1987 is 8.15%.

To help you determine whether Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.78 and forward P/E is 25.57. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Kyocera Corporation has a value for PEG of 0.91. P/S ratio is 1.57 and the P/B ratio is 0.95. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3.49 and 37.71 respectively.

At the current price Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO) is trading at, 49.59 (-0.56% today), Kyocera Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.76%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 19.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.19, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 1.56% after growing -5.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -2.80%, and -13.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 378.32, and the number of shares float is 319.74. The senior management bring insider ownership to 13.20%, and institutional ownership is at 0.50%. The float short is 0.01%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.42. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.10%, and also a return on investment of 2.60%.

The ability for Kyocera Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 4.4, and quick ratio is 3.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.01 and total debt/equity is 0.01. In terms of margins, Kyocera Corporation has a gross margin of 25.50%, with its operating margin at 4.60%, and Kyocera Corporation has a profit margin of 6.70%.

The 52 week high is -2.63%, with 30.47% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.16% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.98%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.