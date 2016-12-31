Is L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11876.59, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) has a large market cap size. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LLL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/19/1998. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. is in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., is 615.57, and so far today it has a volume of 163809. Performance year to date since the 5/19/1998 is 30.63%.

To help you determine whether L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 14.74 and forward P/E is 18.26. PEG perhaps more useful shows that L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.52. P/S ratio is 1.23 and the P/B ratio is 2.59. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 28.9 and 68.26 respectively.

At the current price L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) is trading at, 151.91 (-0.69% today), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.83%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 59.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 10.38, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.29% after growing -51.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 20.20%, and -2.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 77.64, and the number of shares float is 76.57. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.70%, and institutional ownership is at 80.60%. The float short is 1.85%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.3. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.00%, and also a return on investment of 5.60%.

The ability for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.61 and total debt/equity is 0.73. In terms of margins, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. has a gross margin of 9.60%, with its operating margin at 10.70%, and L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. has a profit margin of 3.70%.

The 52 week high is -6.18%, with 46.42% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.88% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.70%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.