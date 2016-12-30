Is L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18933.09, L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has a large market cap size. L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/1985. L Brands, Inc. is in the Apparel Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for L Brands, Inc., is 2105.57, and so far today it has a volume of 714733. Performance year to date since the 7/1/1985 is -26.73%.

To help you determine whether L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.8 and forward P/E is 17.02. PEG perhaps more useful shows that L Brands, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.68. P/S ratio is 1.52 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) is trading at, 65.48 (-1.22% today), L Brands, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.62%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 56.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.95, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.67% after growing 20.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -24.10%, and 4.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 285.61, and the number of shares float is 240.15. The senior management bring insider ownership to 15.45%, and institutional ownership is at 75.80%. The float short is 4.13%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.7. Management has seen a return on assets of 14.90%, and also a return on investment of 27.70%.

The ability for L Brands, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, L Brands, Inc. has a gross margin of 41.50%, with its operating margin at 16.80%, and L Brands, Inc. has a profit margin of 9.30%.

The 52 week high is -29.28%, with 11.97% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -6.31% and the 200 day simple moving average is -8.61%.

