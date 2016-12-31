Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13188.69, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has a large market cap size. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/29/1990. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, is 730.34, and so far today it has a volume of 258872. Performance year to date since the 3/29/1990 is 3.66%.

To help you determine whether Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.22 and forward P/E is 13.28. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a value for PEG of 1.97. P/S ratio is 1.39 and the P/B ratio is 2.39. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 23.24 and 22.98 respectively.

At the current price Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is trading at, 128.32 (0.12% today), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.34, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.60% after growing -26.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 13.80%, and 4.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 102.9, and the number of shares float is 102.51. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 94.30%. The float short is 2.09%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.93. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.00%, and also a return on investment of 6.30%.

The ability for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.99 and total debt/equity is 1.12. In terms of margins, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a gross margin of 32.90%, with its operating margin at 13.60%, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a profit margin of 7.40%.

The 52 week high is -9.20%, with 31.22% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.66% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.14%.

