Is Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 17387.23, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has a large market cap size. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Lam Research Corporation is in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Lam Research Corporation, is 2599.18, and so far today it has a volume of 450081. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 36.99%.

To help you determine whether Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.32 and forward P/E is 13.35. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Lam Research Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.85. P/S ratio is 2.94 and the P/B ratio is 2.78. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.41 and 17.12 respectively.

At the current price Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is trading at, 105.38 (-1.65% today), Lam Research Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.68%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 21.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.03, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -3.51% after growing 40.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -11.50%, and 2.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 162.27, and the number of shares float is 162.14. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 8.85%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.52. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.00%, and also a return on investment of 9.00%.

The ability for Lam Research Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.9, and quick ratio is 3.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.58 and total debt/equity is 0.73. In terms of margins, Lam Research Corporation has a gross margin of 44.10%, with its operating margin at 17.80%, and Lam Research Corporation has a profit margin of 15.00%.

The 52 week high is -4.50%, with 69.58% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.39% and the 200 day simple moving average is 17.50%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.