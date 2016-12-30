Is Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 42942.56, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has a large market cap size. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/15/2004. Las Vegas Sands Corp. is in the Resorts & Casinos industry and Services sector. Average volume for Las Vegas Sands Corp., is 4555.3, and so far today it has a volume of 2100421. Performance year to date since the 12/15/2004 is 30.18%.

To help you determine whether Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 26.42 and forward P/E is 20.49. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a value for PEG of 56.82. P/S ratio is 3.84 and the P/B ratio is 6.77. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 23.98 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is trading at, 53.25 (-1.50% today), Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a dividend yield of 5.33%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 137.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.05, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.11% after growing -29.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -0.90%, and 2.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 794.35, and the number of shares float is 393.28. The senior management bring insider ownership to 8.30%, and institutional ownership is at 41.50%. The float short is 2.65%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.28. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.90%, and also a return on investment of 16.10%.

The ability for Las Vegas Sands Corp., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 1.51 and total debt/equity is 1.54. In terms of margins, Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a gross margin of 48.80%, with its operating margin at 22.50%, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a profit margin of 14.50%.

The 52 week high is -14.91%, with 61.17% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -7.72% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.59%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.