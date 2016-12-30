Is Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 20321.27, Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) has a large market cap size. Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LVLT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/31/1998. Level 3 Communications, Inc. is in the Diversified Communication Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Level 3 Communications, Inc., is 4121.43, and so far today it has a volume of 792370. Performance year to date since the 3/31/1998 is 4.54%.

To help you determine whether Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 5.57 and forward P/E is 30.26. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 2.48 and the P/B ratio is 1.91. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.95 and 20.93 respectively.

At the current price Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) is trading at, 56.43 (-0.70% today), Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 10.21, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 18.04% after growing 688.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 14200.00%, and -1.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 357.58, and the number of shares float is 357.33. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.60%, and institutional ownership is at 88.40%. The float short is 1.13%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.98. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.20%, and also a return on investment of 19.50%.

The ability for Level 3 Communications, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1.6. Long term debt/equity is 1.01 and total debt/equity is 1.01. In terms of margins, Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a gross margin of 49.80%, with its operating margin at 17.20%, and Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a profit margin of 6.70%.

The 52 week high is -2.01%, with 35.23% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.67% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.74%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.