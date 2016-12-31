Is Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 31053.18, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has a large market cap size. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/3/2004. Liberty Global plc is in the CATV Systems industry and Services sector. Average volume for Liberty Global plc, is 2549.07, and so far today it has a volume of 949554. Performance year to date since the 6/3/2004 is -27.29%.

To help you determine whether Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 350. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Liberty Global plc has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.79 and the P/B ratio is 3.67. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 61.36 and 9.35 respectively.

At the current price Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is trading at, 30.46 (-1.10% today), Liberty Global plc has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.68, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 400.00% after growing -8.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -254.20%, and 0.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1008.22, and the number of shares float is 1008.22. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.20%, and institutional ownership is at 96.90%. The float short is 0.74%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.92. Management has seen a return on assets of -0.80%, and also a return on investment of 2.50%.

The ability for Liberty Global plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.3, and quick ratio is 0.3. Long term debt/equity is 4.67 and total debt/equity is 4.93. In terms of margins, Liberty Global plc has a gross margin of 63.00%, with its operating margin at 13.00%, and Liberty Global plc has a profit margin of -3.30%.

The 52 week high is -28.95%, with 16.44% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.91% and the 200 day simple moving average is -9.29%.

