Is Liberty LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 30564.54, Liberty LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) has a large market cap size. Liberty LiLAC Group (NASDAQ: LILA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/14/2015. Liberty LiLAC Group is in the CATV Systems industry and Services sector. Average volume for Liberty LiLAC Group, is 463.62, and so far today it has a volume of 112347. Performance year to date since the 7/14/2015 is -46.19%.

To help you determine whether Liberty LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 19.73. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Liberty LiLAC Group has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 14.48 and the P/B ratio is 0.9. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 64.05 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Liberty LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) is trading at, 21.87 (-1.75% today), Liberty LiLAC Group has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -3.69, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 246.80% after growing 265.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -167.90%, and 189.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1373.07, and the number of shares float is 1075.43. The senior management bring insider ownership to 2.10%, and institutional ownership is at 79.30%. The float short is 0.14%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.16. Management has seen a return on assets of -2.70%, and also a return on investment of 8.20%.

The ability for Liberty LiLAC Group, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 1.36 and total debt/equity is 1.4. In terms of margins, Liberty LiLAC Group has a gross margin of 58.90%, with its operating margin at 11.50%, and Liberty LiLAC Group has a profit margin of -11.20%.

The 52 week high is -48.70%, with 14.50% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.95% and the 200 day simple moving average is -28.95%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.