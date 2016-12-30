Is Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13118.25, Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) has a large market cap size. Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ: LVNTA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/10/2012. Liberty Ventures is in the Catalog & Mail Order Houses industry and Services sector. Average volume for Liberty Ventures, is 871.28, and so far today it has a volume of 427386. Performance year to date since the 8/10/2012 is -16.94%.

To help you determine whether Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 7.68 and forward P/E is 144.12. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Liberty Ventures has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 24.52 and the P/B ratio is 2.38. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and 78.08 respectively.

At the current price Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) is trading at, 36.83 (-1.71% today), Liberty Ventures has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.88, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -94.01% after growing 402.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 1033.30%, and -25.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 350.1, and the number of shares float is *TBA. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.80%, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is *TBA, with the short ratio at a value of 2.54. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.30%, and also a return on investment of -2.40%.

The ability for Liberty Ventures, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.3, and quick ratio is 0.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.37 and total debt/equity is 0.76. In terms of margins, Liberty Ventures has a gross margin of 38.30%, with its operating margin at -9.70%, and Liberty Ventures has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -18.86%, with 13.85% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -6.07% and the 200 day simple moving average is -4.96%.

