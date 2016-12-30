Is Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 15076.68, Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has a large market cap size. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/5/1984. Lincoln National Corporation is in the Life Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Lincoln National Corporation, is 1747.81, and so far today it has a volume of 360232. Performance year to date since the 10/5/1984 is 34.72%.

To help you determine whether Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 12.39 and forward P/E is 9.54. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Lincoln National Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.26. P/S ratio is 1.13 and the P/B ratio is 0.94. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.38 and 12.54 respectively.

At the current price Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) is trading at, 66.19 (0.11% today), Lincoln National Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.75%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 18.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.34, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.60% after growing -19.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 123.00%, and -6.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 228.02, and the number of shares float is 227.17. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.60%, and institutional ownership is at 79.00%. The float short is 2.68%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.49. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.50%, and also a return on investment of 7.60%.

The ability for Lincoln National Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.33 and total debt/equity is 0.35. In terms of margins, Lincoln National Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 14.20%, and Lincoln National Corporation has a profit margin of 9.60%.

The 52 week high is -4.75%, with 121.85% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.77% and the 200 day simple moving average is 38.98%.

