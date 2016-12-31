Is Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 15012.42, Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) has a large market cap size. Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: LLTC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Linear Technology Corporation is in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Linear Technology Corporation, is 2283.77, and so far today it has a volume of 501357. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 51.17%.

To help you determine whether Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 30.84 and forward P/E is 26.68. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Linear Technology Corporation has a value for PEG of 3.15. P/S ratio is 10.31 and the P/B ratio is 8.49. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.87 and 46.49 respectively.

At the current price Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) is trading at, 62.28 (-0.46% today), Linear Technology Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.05%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 62.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.03, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.79% after growing -5.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 2.50%, and 9.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 239.93, and the number of shares float is 238.42. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.60%, and institutional ownership is at 90.80%. The float short is 2.19%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.28. Management has seen a return on assets of 24.50%, and also a return on investment of 27.80%.

The ability for Linear Technology Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 9, and quick ratio is 8.5. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Linear Technology Corporation has a gross margin of 75.90%, with its operating margin at 43.50%, and Linear Technology Corporation has a profit margin of 34.20%.

The 52 week high is -2.28%, with 71.19% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.81% and the 200 day simple moving average is 16.96%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.