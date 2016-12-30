Is Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 55701.54, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has a large market cap size. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/28/2001. Lloyds Banking Group plc is in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Lloyds Banking Group plc, is 5468.21, and so far today it has a volume of 2835542. Performance year to date since the 11/28/2001 is -25.90%.

To help you determine whether Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 65.74 and forward P/E is 9.97. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Lloyds Banking Group plc has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 2.98 and the P/B ratio is 0.79. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.17 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is trading at, 3.09 (-0.16% today), Lloyds Banking Group plc has a dividend yield of 2.91%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 28.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.05, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -13.90% after growing -53.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -91.20%, and -53.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 18026.39, and the number of shares float is 10825.29. The senior management bring insider ownership to 81.30%, and institutional ownership is at 1.70%. The float short is 0.02%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.44. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.30%, and also a return on investment of 8.30%.

The ability for Lloyds Banking Group plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 2.25 and total debt/equity is 2.25. In terms of margins, Lloyds Banking Group plc has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 58.70%, and Lloyds Banking Group plc has a profit margin of 13.80%.

The 52 week high is -29.12%, with 26.84% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.66% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.75%.

