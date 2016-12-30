Is Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 74362.58, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has a large market cap size. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/3/1977. Lockheed Martin Corporation is in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Lockheed Martin Corporation, is 1541.25, and so far today it has a volume of 557161. Performance year to date since the 1/3/1977 is 18.68%.

To help you determine whether Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.5 and forward P/E is 19.63. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Lockheed Martin Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.62. P/S ratio is 1.6 and the P/B ratio is 32.21. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 25.69 and 23.28 respectively.

At the current price Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is trading at, 249.45 (-0.45% today), Lockheed Martin Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.91%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 38.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 12.22, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 4.76% after growing 2.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 49.10%, and 14.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 296.75, and the number of shares float is 292.29. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.03%, and institutional ownership is at 80.60%. The float short is 0.98%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.87. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.50%, and also a return on investment of 21.90%.

The ability for Lockheed Martin Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 6.16 and total debt/equity is 6.16. In terms of margins, Lockheed Martin Corporation has a gross margin of 11.10%, with its operating margin at 11.70%, and Lockheed Martin Corporation has a profit margin of 11.20%.

The 52 week high is -7.58%, with 27.97% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.29% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.41%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.