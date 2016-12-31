Is Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 15876.61, Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has a large market cap size. Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/10/1987. Loews Corporation is in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Loews Corporation, is 985.12, and so far today it has a volume of 400271. Performance year to date since the 7/10/1987 is 23.03%.

To help you determine whether Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 94.47 and forward P/E is 14.78. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Loews Corporation has a value for PEG of 16.84. P/S ratio is 1.2 and the P/B ratio is 0.87. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 46.15 and 9.85 respectively.

At the current price Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) is trading at, 46.93 (-0.04% today), Loews Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.53%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 50.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.5, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 17.67% after growing -71.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 92.20%, and 2.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 338.16, and the number of shares float is 276.56. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.50%, and institutional ownership is at 60.90%. The float short is 1.00%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.79. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.20%, and also a return on investment of 2.90%.

The ability for Loews Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.59 and total debt/equity is 0.6. In terms of margins, Loews Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 3.80%, and Loews Corporation has a profit margin of 1.20%.

The 52 week high is -2.33%, with 39.55% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.62% and the 200 day simple moving average is 13.75%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.