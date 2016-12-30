Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 62664.34, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has a large market cap size. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/1985. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is in the Home Improvement Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for Lowe’s Companies, Inc., is 6403.37, and so far today it has a volume of 1961777. Performance year to date since the 7/1/1985 is -4.59%.

To help you determine whether Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 25.97 and forward P/E is 15.7. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.64. P/S ratio is 1 and the P/B ratio is 9.44. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 60.84 and 19.21 respectively.

At the current price Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is trading at, 71.02 (-0.45% today), Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.96%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 45.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.75, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 16.06% after growing 0.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -45.90%, and 9.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 878.39, and the number of shares float is 867.17. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 75.30%. The float short is 1.39%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.88. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.90%, and also a return on investment of 15.30%.

The ability for Lowe’s Companies, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.1. Long term debt/equity is 2.18 and total debt/equity is 2.3. In terms of margins, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a gross margin of 34.60%, with its operating margin at 8.00%, and Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a profit margin of 3.90%.

The 52 week high is -14.31%, with 14.88% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.58% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.16%.

