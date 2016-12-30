Is Luxottica Group S.p.A. (NYSE:LUX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 25735.64, Luxottica Group S.p.A. (NYSE:LUX) has a large market cap size. Luxottica Group S.p.A. (NYSE: LUX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/24/1990. Luxottica Group S.p.A. is in the Apparel Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for Luxottica Group S.p.A., is 96.04, and so far today it has a volume of 38644. Performance year to date since the 1/24/1990 is -16.00%.

To help you determine whether Luxottica Group S.p.A. (NYSE:LUX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 31.88 and forward P/E is 26.81. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Luxottica Group S.p.A. has a value for PEG of 8.85. P/S ratio is 2.77 and the P/B ratio is 4.6. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Luxottica Group S.p.A. (NYSE:LUX) is trading at, 53.56 (0.13% today), Luxottica Group S.p.A. has a dividend yield of 1.85%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.68, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.55% after growing 24.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -19.30%, and 3.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 481.13, and the number of shares float is 140.33. The senior management bring insider ownership to 76.00%, and institutional ownership is at 1.30%. The float short is 0.25%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.61. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 12.40%.

The ability for Luxottica Group S.p.A., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Luxottica Group S.p.A. has a gross margin of 66.50%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Luxottica Group S.p.A. has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -17.91%, with 19.42% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.49% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.15%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.