Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 34982.85, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has a large market cap size. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/28/2010. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is in the Specialty Chemicals industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for LyondellBasell Industries N.V., is 3040.24, and so far today it has a volume of 931487. Performance year to date since the 4/28/2010 is 2.04%.

To help you determine whether LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 9.62 and forward P/E is 8.75. PEG perhaps more useful shows that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.23 and the P/B ratio is 5.84. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 19.12 and 23.35 respectively.

At the current price LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) is trading at, 85.5 (-0.59% today), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a dividend yield of 3.95%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 36.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 8.94, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 4.01% after growing 20.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -10.20%, and -11.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 406.73, and the number of shares float is 328.43. The senior management bring insider ownership to 18.58%, and institutional ownership is at 73.80%. The float short is 3.01%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.25. Management has seen a return on assets of 16.60%, and also a return on investment of 30.00%.

The ability for LyondellBasell Industries N.V., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.2, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 1.39 and total debt/equity is 1.49. In terms of margins, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a gross margin of 20.80%, with its operating margin at 17.90%, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a profit margin of 13.60%.

The 52 week high is -7.75%, with 27.56% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.52% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.14%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.