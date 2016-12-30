Is Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11191.84, Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has a large market cap size. Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/5/1992. Macy’s, Inc. is in the Department Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for Macy’s, Inc., is 5856.88, and so far today it has a volume of 2194396. Performance year to date since the 2/5/1992 is 7.94%.

To help you determine whether Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.59 and forward P/E is 10.15. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Macy’s, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.38. P/S ratio is 0.43 and the P/B ratio is 2.95. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 24.49 and 18.53 respectively.

At the current price Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) is trading at, 35.72 (-1.57% today), Macy’s, Inc. has a dividend yield of 4.16%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 114.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.19, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.73% after growing -23.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -84.70%, and -4.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 308.4, and the number of shares float is 304.02. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 88.80%. The float short is 4.50%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.33. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.40%, and also a return on investment of 12.00%.

The ability for Macy’s, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 0.2. Long term debt/equity is 1.73 and total debt/equity is 1.98. In terms of margins, Macy’s, Inc. has a gross margin of 39.10%, with its operating margin at 5.50%, and Macy’s, Inc. has a profit margin of 2.60%.

The 52 week high is -20.60%, with 23.12% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -8.85% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.50%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.