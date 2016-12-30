Is Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 17057.12, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has a large market cap size. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/19/2001. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P., is 682.64, and so far today it has a volume of 351620. Performance year to date since the 3/19/2001 is 15.71%.

To help you determine whether Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.44 and forward P/E is 19.75. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a value for PEG of 2.93. P/S ratio is 7.78 and the P/B ratio is 8.33. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 58.6 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is trading at, 75.21 (0.35% today), Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a dividend yield of 4.47%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 90.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.5, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.94% after growing -2.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -22.50%, and -4.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 227.58, and the number of shares float is 227.3. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 62.80%. The float short is 1.37%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.56. Management has seen a return on assets of 12.30%, and also a return on investment of 17.60%.

The ability for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 1.99 and total debt/equity is 2.11. In terms of margins, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a gross margin of 54.20%, with its operating margin at 42.10%, and Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a profit margin of 36.30%.

The 52 week high is -0.94%, with 42.74% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.83% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.25%.

