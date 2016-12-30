Is Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 16667.75, Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has a large market cap size. Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Magna International Inc. is in the Auto Parts Wholesale industry and Services sector. Average volume for Magna International Inc., is 1405.9, and so far today it has a volume of 577655. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 10.33%.

To help you determine whether Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 8.54 and forward P/E is 7.45. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Magna International Inc. has a value for PEG of 0.93. P/S ratio is 0.47 and the P/B ratio is 1.72. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 45.79 and 29.71 respectively.

At the current price Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) is trading at, 43.35 (-0.68% today), Magna International Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.29%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 18.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.11, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.37% after growing 6.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 13.80%, and 15.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 381.85, and the number of shares float is 359.98. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.60%, and institutional ownership is at 72.20%. The float short is 0.73%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.87. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.30%, and also a return on investment of 16.80%.

The ability for Magna International Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.25 and total debt/equity is 0.33. In terms of margins, Magna International Inc. has a gross margin of 14.50%, with its operating margin at 7.70%, and Magna International Inc. has a profit margin of 5.70%.

The 52 week high is -8.17%, with 46.16% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.73% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.77%.

