Is Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 35214.45, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has a large market cap size. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/24/1999. Manulife Financial Corporation is in the Life Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Manulife Financial Corporation, is 2599.94, and so far today it has a volume of 910249. Performance year to date since the 9/24/1999 is 23.41%.

To help you determine whether Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.87 and forward P/E is 8.28. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Manulife Financial Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.38. P/S ratio is 0.71 and the P/B ratio is 1.2. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.61 and 3.23 respectively.

At the current price Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) is trading at, 17.8 (0.17% today), Manulife Financial Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.08%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 47.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.12, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 16.89% after growing -41.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 82.70%, and 103.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1981.68, and the number of shares float is 1973.73. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 53.70%. The float short is 0.37%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.79. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.40%, and also a return on investment of 7.00%.

The ability for Manulife Financial Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.34 and total debt/equity is 0.34. In terms of margins, Manulife Financial Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 7.10%, and Manulife Financial Corporation has a profit margin of 4.40%.

The 52 week high is -6.51%, with 68.50% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.96% and the 200 day simple moving average is 23.12%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.