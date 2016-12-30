Is Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 26397.46, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has a large market cap size. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/24/2011. Marathon Petroleum Corporation is in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Marathon Petroleum Corporation, is 6075.9, and so far today it has a volume of 1465983. Performance year to date since the 6/24/2011 is 0.92%.

To help you determine whether Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.7 and forward P/E is 15.05. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.43 and the P/B ratio is 1.98. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 37.23 and 111.85 respectively.

At the current price Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is trading at, 50.36 (-0.18% today), Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.85%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 61.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.13, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 61.15% after growing 19.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -84.50%, and -12.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 523.24, and the number of shares float is 521.6. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 80.20%. The float short is 2.17%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.86. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.60%, and also a return on investment of 12.60%.

The ability for Marathon Petroleum Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.79 and total debt/equity is 0.79. In terms of margins, Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a gross margin of 10.10%, with its operating margin at 3.50%, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a profit margin of 1.80%.

The 52 week high is -1.79%, with 78.61% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.43% and the 200 day simple moving average is 25.42%.

