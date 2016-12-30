Is Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12713.37, Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has a large market cap size. Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Markel Corporation is in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Markel Corporation, is 66.06, and so far today it has a volume of 9105. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 2.29%.

To help you determine whether Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 24.74 and forward P/E is 32.24. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Markel Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.25. P/S ratio is 2.26 and the P/B ratio is 1.49. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 5.9 and 35.53 respectively.

At the current price Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) is trading at, 906.67 (0.34% today), Markel Corporation has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 36.52, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -1.39% after growing 87.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -23.20%, and 5.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 14.07, and the number of shares float is 13.57. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.60%, and institutional ownership is at 76.30%. The float short is 1.20%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.46. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.00%, and also a return on investment of 7.00%.

The ability for Markel Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.3 and total debt/equity is 0.3. In terms of margins, Markel Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 14.70%, and Markel Corporation has a profit margin of 9.10%.

The 52 week high is -8.34%, with 12.63% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.57% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.16%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.