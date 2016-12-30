Is Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 32395.65, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has a large market cap size. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/13/1993. Marriott International, Inc. is in the Lodging industry and Services sector. Average volume for Marriott International, Inc., is 3119.82, and so far today it has a volume of 1019719. Performance year to date since the 10/13/1993 is 26.34%.

To help you determine whether Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 29.4 and forward P/E is 20.66. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Marriott International, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.99. P/S ratio is 2.11 and the P/B ratio is 3.8. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 30.05 and 34.39 respectively.

At the current price Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is trading at, 82.69 (-0.76% today), Marriott International, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.44%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 38.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.83, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.60% after growing 24.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -67.10%, and 10.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 388.81, and the number of shares float is 320.83. The senior management bring insider ownership to 4.00%, and institutional ownership is at 65.00%. The float short is 4.26%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.38. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.70%, and also a return on investment of 184.50%.

The ability for Marriott International, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.7, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 1.46 and total debt/equity is 1.51. In terms of margins, Marriott International, Inc. has a gross margin of 14.80%, with its operating margin at 8.10%, and Marriott International, Inc. has a profit margin of 4.80%.

The 52 week high is -4.02%, with 48.96% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.53% and the 200 day simple moving average is 17.49%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.