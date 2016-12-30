Is Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 34875.67, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has a large market cap size. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/30/1987. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is in the Insurance Brokers industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., is 2273.74, and so far today it has a volume of 429519. Performance year to date since the 12/30/1987 is 24.82%.

To help you determine whether Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.83 and forward P/E is 18.19. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.08. P/S ratio is 2.65 and the P/B ratio is 5.26. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 25.13 and 42.02 respectively.

At the current price Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is trading at, 67.64 (-0.16% today), Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.01%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 38.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.25, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.60% after growing 14.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 20.30%, and 0.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 514.77, and the number of shares float is 512.83. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 85.40%. The float short is 1.13%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.55. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.40%, and also a return on investment of 16.00%.

The ability for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.67 and total debt/equity is 0.71. In terms of margins, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a gross margin of 43.50%, with its operating margin at 19.90%, and Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a profit margin of 12.90%.

The 52 week high is -3.05%, with 36.00% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.57% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.45%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.