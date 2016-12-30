Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14209.89, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has a large market cap size. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/17/1994. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is in the General Building Materials industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., is 863.04, and so far today it has a volume of 217927. Performance year to date since the 2/17/1994 is 66.12%.

To help you determine whether Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 35.36 and forward P/E is 24.44. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.52. P/S ratio is 3.83 and the P/B ratio is 3.43. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 234.1 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) is trading at, 222.04 (-1.25% today), Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.75%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 27.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.36, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 37.01% after growing 58.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 42.90%, and 2.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 63.2, and the number of shares float is 62.89. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.60%, and institutional ownership is at 99.70%. The float short is 3.97%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.89. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.20%, and also a return on investment of 6.30%.

The ability for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.37 and total debt/equity is 0.42. In terms of margins, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a gross margin of 23.40%, with its operating margin at 16.00%, and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a profit margin of 10.00%.

The 52 week high is -5.90%, with 106.87% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.49% and the 200 day simple moving average is 17.43%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.