Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10459.92, Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has a large market cap size. Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/10/1983. Masco Corporation is in the General Building Materials industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Masco Corporation, is 3906.57, and so far today it has a volume of 512910. Performance year to date since the 6/10/1983 is 14.11%.

To help you determine whether Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.79 and forward P/E is 16.89. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Masco Corporation has a value for PEG of 0.91. P/S ratio is 1.43 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.55 and 28.35 respectively.

At the current price Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) is trading at, 31.67 (-0.67% today), Masco Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.25%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 27.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.4, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 22.92% after growing -54.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 24.40%, and 2.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 328, and the number of shares float is 326.75. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 92.20%. The float short is 2.03%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.7. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.10%, and also a return on investment of 19.00%.

The ability for Masco Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.1, and quick ratio is 1.6. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Masco Corporation has a gross margin of 33.00%, with its operating margin at 14.40%, and Masco Corporation has a profit margin of 6.30%.

The 52 week high is -15.01%, with 38.38% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.01% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.68%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.