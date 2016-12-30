Is Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 112637.14, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has a large market cap size. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/25/2006. Mastercard Incorporated is in the Credit Services industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Mastercard Incorporated, is 3860.77, and so far today it has a volume of 1702307. Performance year to date since the 5/25/2006 is 7.45%.

To help you determine whether Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 28.67 and forward P/E is 24.18. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Mastercard Incorporated has a value for PEG of 1.9. P/S ratio is 10.69 and the P/B ratio is 18.3. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 14.12 and 33.63 respectively.

At the current price Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is trading at, 103.34 (-0.41% today), Mastercard Incorporated has a dividend yield of 0.85%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 20.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.62, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.34% after growing 8.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 24.90%, and 13.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1085.45, and the number of shares float is 950.56. The senior management bring insider ownership to 10.70%, and institutional ownership is at 77.60%. The float short is 0.75%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.86. Management has seen a return on assets of 24.40%, and also a return on investment of 42.30%.

The ability for Mastercard Incorporated, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.7, and quick ratio is 1.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.53 and total debt/equity is 0.53. In terms of margins, Mastercard Incorporated has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 52.20%, and Mastercard Incorporated has a profit margin of 38.10%.

The 52 week high is -5.13%, with 32.41% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.61% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.74%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.