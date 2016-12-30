Is Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11025.49, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has a large market cap size. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., is 1893.44, and so far today it has a volume of 837334. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 6.23%.

To help you determine whether Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 25.82 and forward P/E is 17.75. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.58. P/S ratio is 5.03 and the P/B ratio is 5.18. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.86 and 35.6 respectively.

At the current price Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) is trading at, 38.5 (-1.33% today), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.38%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 80.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.51, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.66% after growing 10.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 288.10%, and -0.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 282.56, and the number of shares float is 279.88. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 92.00%. The float short is 1.12%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.66. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.70%, and also a return on investment of 6.20%.

The ability for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 5.3, and quick ratio is 4.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.46 and total debt/equity is 0.58. In terms of margins, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a gross margin of 59.40%, with its operating margin at 22.00%, and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a profit margin of 19.90%.

The 52 week high is -7.63%, with 31.54% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.62% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.84%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.