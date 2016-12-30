Is McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11828.65, McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has a large market cap size. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. McCormick & Company, Incorporated is in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for McCormick & Company, Incorporated, is 714.45, and so far today it has a volume of 235665. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 11.46%.

To help you determine whether McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 25.92 and forward P/E is 22.77. PEG perhaps more useful shows that McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a value for PEG of 2.95. P/S ratio is 2.7 and the P/B ratio is 6.74. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 88.14 and 50.4 respectively.

At the current price McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is trading at, 93.3 (-0.39% today), McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend yield of 2.01%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 34.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.61, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.55% after growing -7.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 32.20%, and 2.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 126.28, and the number of shares float is 121.05. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.25%, and institutional ownership is at 82.60%. The float short is 4.73%, with the short ratio at a value of 8.01. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.20%, and also a return on investment of 13.60%.

The ability for McCormick & Company, Incorporated, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.6 and total debt/equity is 0.92. In terms of margins, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a gross margin of 41.30%, with its operating margin at 14.50%, and McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a profit margin of 10.60%.

The 52 week high is -12.30%, with 21.08% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.97% and the 200 day simple moving average is -3.26%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.