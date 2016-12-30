Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 102451.07, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has a large market cap size. McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1970. McDonald’s Corporation is in the Restaurants industry and Services sector. Average volume for McDonald’s Corporation, is 4256, and so far today it has a volume of 1446174. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1970 is 7.14%.

To help you determine whether McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.94 and forward P/E is 19.89. PEG perhaps more useful shows that McDonald’s Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.38. P/S ratio is 4.11 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 45.2 and 57.49 respectively.

At the current price McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is trading at, 121.89 (-0.73% today), McDonald’s Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.06%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 66.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.35, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.54% after growing -0.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 7.40%, and -2.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 834.36, and the number of shares float is 828.77. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.05%, and institutional ownership is at 68.60%. The float short is 1.48%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.88. Management has seen a return on assets of 13.70%, and also a return on investment of 16.40%.

The ability for McDonald’s Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, McDonald’s Corporation has a gross margin of 40.70%, with its operating margin at 30.70%, and McDonald’s Corporation has a profit margin of 18.80%.

The 52 week high is -5.50%, with 11.48% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.73% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.50%.

