Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 32042.28, McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has a large market cap size. McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/15/1994. McKesson Corporation is in the Drugs Wholesale industry and Services sector. Average volume for McKesson Corporation, is 2626.09, and so far today it has a volume of 529617. Performance year to date since the 11/15/1994 is -27.62%.

To help you determine whether McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.91 and forward P/E is 11.3. PEG perhaps more useful shows that McKesson Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.75. P/S ratio is 0.16 and the P/B ratio is 3.39. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 5.86 and 7.21 respectively.

At the current price McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) is trading at, 140.69 (-0.77% today), McKesson Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.79%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 13.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 8.91, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -0.04% after growing 30.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -49.00%, and 2.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 226, and the number of shares float is 225.16. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.29%, and institutional ownership is at 86.70%. The float short is 1.66%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.43. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.40%, and also a return on investment of 15.50%.

The ability for McKesson Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.63 and total debt/equity is 0.86. In terms of margins, McKesson Corporation has a gross margin of 5.90%, with its operating margin at 1.70%, and McKesson Corporation has a profit margin of 1.00%.

The 52 week high is -29.70%, with 23.08% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.68% and the 200 day simple moving average is -16.61%.

