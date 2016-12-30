Is Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13061.91, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN) has a large market cap size. Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE: MJN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/11/2009. Mead Johnson Nutrition Company is in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, is 1943.01, and so far today it has a volume of 360325. Performance year to date since the 2/11/2009 is -8.31%.

To help you determine whether Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 26.33 and forward P/E is 20.31. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Mead Johnson Nutrition Company has a value for PEG of 4.97. P/S ratio is 3.43 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.09 and 38.61 respectively.

At the current price Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN) is trading at, 70.66 (-0.27% today), Mead Johnson Nutrition Company has a dividend yield of 2.33%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 61.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.69, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 1.22% after growing -7.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 4.80%, and -4.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 184.36, and the number of shares float is 183.9. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.21%, and institutional ownership is at 99.00%. The float short is 2.12%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.01. Management has seen a return on assets of 12.40%, and also a return on investment of 30.60%.

The ability for Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.2, and quick ratio is 1.9. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company has a gross margin of 63.90%, with its operating margin at 20.70%, and Mead Johnson Nutrition Company has a profit margin of 13.20%.

The 52 week high is -24.31%, with 10.17% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.12% and the 200 day simple moving average is -12.53%.

