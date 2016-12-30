Is Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 98725.2, Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has a large market cap size. Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/31/1981. Medtronic plc is in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Medtronic plc, is 6183.43, and so far today it has a volume of 2421762. Performance year to date since the 12/31/1981 is -5.50%.

To help you determine whether Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.77 and forward P/E is 14.2. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Medtronic plc has a value for PEG of 3.01. P/S ratio is 3.4 and the P/B ratio is 1.97. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.77 and 36.69 respectively.

At the current price Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is trading at, 71.29 (-0.34% today), Medtronic plc has a dividend yield of 2.40%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 53.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.01, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.26% after growing 2.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 120.00%, and 4.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1380, and the number of shares float is 1369.96. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 84.10%. The float short is 0.79%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.75. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.20%, and also a return on investment of 5.30%.

The ability for Medtronic plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.3, and quick ratio is 2. Long term debt/equity is 0.58 and total debt/equity is 0.65. In terms of margins, Medtronic plc has a gross margin of 68.70%, with its operating margin at 18.70%, and Medtronic plc has a profit margin of 14.60%.

The 52 week high is -19.66%, with 1.99% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -7.22% and the 200 day simple moving average is -12.28%.

