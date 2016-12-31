Is Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 162835.86, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has a large market cap size. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1970. Merck & Co., Inc. is in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Merck & Co., Inc., is 10769.03, and so far today it has a volume of 5477089. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1970 is 15.39%.

To help you determine whether Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 30.03 and forward P/E is 15.31. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Merck & Co., Inc. has a value for PEG of 4.54. P/S ratio is 4.08 and the P/B ratio is 3.73. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.37 and 242.68 respectively.

At the current price Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is trading at, 58.69 (-0.59% today), Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.18%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 92.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.97, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 1.90% after growing -61.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 21.80%, and 4.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2758.06, and the number of shares float is 2751.68. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.04%, and institutional ownership is at 74.50%. The float short is 0.77%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.98. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.60%, and also a return on investment of 6.40%.

The ability for Merck & Co., Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.9, and quick ratio is 1.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.54 and total debt/equity is 0.57. In terms of margins, Merck & Co., Inc. has a gross margin of 64.50%, with its operating margin at 19.60%, and Merck & Co., Inc. has a profit margin of 13.80%.

The 52 week high is -9.65%, with 26.30% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.42% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.65%.

