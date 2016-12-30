Is MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 59133.19, MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has a large market cap size. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/5/2000. MetLife, Inc. is in the Life Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for MetLife, Inc., is 6788.75, and so far today it has a volume of 1827192. Performance year to date since the 4/5/2000 is 15.66%.

To help you determine whether MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.51 and forward P/E is 9.92. PEG perhaps more useful shows that MetLife, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.21. P/S ratio is 0.86 and the P/B ratio is 0.76. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3.72 and 5.48 respectively.

At the current price MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) is trading at, 53.88 (0.15% today), MetLife, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.97%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 47.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.26, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 16.52% after growing -15.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -51.40%, and -1.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1099.13, and the number of shares float is 932.13. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 74.90%. The float short is 2.11%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.9. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.40%, and also a return on investment of 5.20%.

The ability for MetLife, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.25 and total debt/equity is 0.82. In terms of margins, MetLife, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 8.30%, and MetLife, Inc. has a profit margin of 5.30%.

The 52 week high is -7.24%, with 58.17% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.65% and the 200 day simple moving average is 19.56%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.