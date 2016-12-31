Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10949.34, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has a large market cap size. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/14/1997. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Mettler-Toledo International Inc., is 199.47, and so far today it has a volume of 56400. Performance year to date since the 11/14/1997 is 23.94%.

To help you determine whether Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 31.04 and forward P/E is 25.75. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.57. P/S ratio is 4.43 and the P/B ratio is 22.15. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 74.94 and 31.27 respectively.

At the current price Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) is trading at, 419.62 (-0.17% today), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 13.54, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.45% after growing 9.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 19.20%, and 7.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 26.05, and the number of shares float is 25.54. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 97.20%. The float short is 6.56%, with the short ratio at a value of 8.4. Management has seen a return on assets of 17.80%, and also a return on investment of 30.20%.

The ability for Mettler-Toledo International Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 1.65 and total debt/equity is 1.69. In terms of margins, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a gross margin of 56.90%, with its operating margin at 19.60%, and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a profit margin of 15.00%.

The 52 week high is -3.42%, with 44.04% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.68% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.62%.

