Is MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 16324.23, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has a large market cap size. MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/12/1990. MGM Resorts International is in the Resorts & Casinos industry and Services sector. Average volume for MGM Resorts International, is 6821.92, and so far today it has a volume of 2830732. Performance year to date since the 1/12/1990 is 25.44%.

To help you determine whether MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 57.23 and forward P/E is 21.27. PEG perhaps more useful shows that MGM Resorts International has a value for PEG of 1.67. P/S ratio is 1.78 and the P/B ratio is 2.61. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 11.29 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is trading at, 28.62 (0.42% today), MGM Resorts International has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.5, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.14% after growing -170.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 700.10%, and 10.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 572.78, and the number of shares float is 483.4. The senior management bring insider ownership to 15.50%, and institutional ownership is at 73.10%. The float short is 2.94%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.09. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.10%, and also a return on investment of -0.80%.

The ability for MGM Resorts International, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 2.07 and total debt/equity is 2.07. In terms of margins, MGM Resorts International has a gross margin of 41.70%, with its operating margin at 6.50%, and MGM Resorts International has a profit margin of 3.20%.

The 52 week high is -6.53%, with 76.89% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.15% and the 200 day simple moving average is 15.99%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.