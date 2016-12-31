Is Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13984.92, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has a large market cap size. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/19/1993. Microchip Technology Incorporated is in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Microchip Technology Incorporated, is 2068.6, and so far today it has a volume of 518315. Performance year to date since the 3/19/1993 is 43.01%.

To help you determine whether Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 277.94 and forward P/E is 15.95. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Microchip Technology Incorporated has a value for PEG of 16.45. P/S ratio is 5.05 and the P/B ratio is 5.54. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 28.49 and 28.7 respectively.

At the current price Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is trading at, 64.04 (-1.11% today), Microchip Technology Incorporated has a dividend yield of 2.22%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 552.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.23, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.13% after growing -9.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -49.10%, and 61.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 215.95, and the number of shares float is 210.47. The senior management bring insider ownership to 2.38%, and institutional ownership is at 98.80%. The float short is 8.72%, with the short ratio at a value of 8.87. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.80%, and also a return on investment of 8.60%.

The ability for Microchip Technology Incorporated, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.6, and quick ratio is 1.8. Long term debt/equity is 1.23 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Microchip Technology Incorporated has a gross margin of 48.90%, with its operating margin at 5.80%, and Microchip Technology Incorporated has a profit margin of 1.80%.

The 52 week high is -4.15%, with 68.72% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.13% and the 200 day simple moving average is 14.45%.

