Is Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 23181.96, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has a large market cap size. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/16/1989. Micron Technology, Inc. is in the Semiconductor- Memory Chips industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Micron Technology, Inc., is 26901.13, and so far today it has a volume of 12878743. Performance year to date since the 5/16/1989 is 57.27%.

To help you determine whether Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 8.15. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Micron Technology, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.78 and the P/B ratio is 1.88. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is trading at, 21.82 (-2.02% today), Micron Technology, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.3, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 22.80% after growing -110.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -13.10%, and 18.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1040.95, and the number of shares float is 984.34. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 87.90%. The float short is 6.10%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.23. Management has seen a return on assets of -1.10%, and also a return on investment of 0.70%.

The ability for Micron Technology, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.7, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.69 and total debt/equity is 0.78. In terms of margins, Micron Technology, Inc. has a gross margin of 20.50%, with its operating margin at 2.40%, and Micron Technology, Inc. has a profit margin of -2.30%.

The 52 week high is -7.70%, with 134.37% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 14.43% and the 200 day simple moving average is 46.78%.

