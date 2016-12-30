Is Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTU), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 87012.23, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTU) has a large market cap size. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MTU) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/2/2001. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is in the Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., is 1462.78, and so far today it has a volume of 505095. Performance year to date since the 4/2/2001 is -1.93%.

To help you determine whether Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTU) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 9.53 and forward P/E is 9.85. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.67. P/S ratio is 3.55 and the P/B ratio is 0.66. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.12 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MTU) is trading at, 6.12 (0.33% today), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.62%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 23.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.64, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.63% after growing 4.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -3.20%, and -0.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 14264.3, and the number of shares float is 12964.6. The senior management bring insider ownership to 5.00%, and institutional ownership is at 1.00%. The float short is 0.04%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.93. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.40%, and also a return on investment of 2.10%.

The ability for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.47 and total debt/equity is 3.8. In terms of margins, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 77.20%, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a profit margin of 36.60%.

The 52 week high is -8.66%, with 58.55% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.77% and the 200 day simple moving average is 19.39%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.