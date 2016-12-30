Is Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 45126.26, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) has a large market cap size. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/8/2006. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is in the Foreign Regional Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., is 323.62, and so far today it has a volume of 107359. Performance year to date since the 11/8/2006 is -12.38%.

To help you determine whether Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 7.85 and forward P/E is 11.64. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of 4.36. P/S ratio is 3.7 and the P/B ratio is 0.66. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.07 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) is trading at, 3.55 (0.14% today), Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.67%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 39.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.45, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -5.59% after growing -43.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -0.30%, and 106.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 12747.53, and the number of shares float is 11760.44. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 0.30%. The float short is 0.00%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.82. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 5.80%.

The ability for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.88 and total debt/equity is 1.88. In terms of margins, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 72.70%, and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a profit margin of 46.80%.

The 52 week high is -13.11%, with 31.78% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.38% and the 200 day simple moving average is 9.48%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.