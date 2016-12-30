Is Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14938.15, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has a large market cap size. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/1/1992. Mohawk Industries, Inc. is in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Mohawk Industries, Inc., is 635.19, and so far today it has a volume of 179574. Performance year to date since the 4/1/1992 is 6.73%.

To help you determine whether Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.97 and forward P/E is 15.19. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.97. P/S ratio is 1.7 and the P/B ratio is 2.65. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 133.26 and 23.81 respectively.

At the current price Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) is trading at, 199.05 (-1.53% today), Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 11.92, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.83% after growing 14.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 25.30%, and 6.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 73.9, and the number of shares float is 61.9. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.80%, and institutional ownership is at 78.70%. The float short is 1.34%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.3. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.70%, and also a return on investment of 8.80%.

The ability for Mohawk Industries, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.21 and total debt/equity is 0.48. In terms of margins, Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a gross margin of 31.80%, with its operating margin at 13.90%, and Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a profit margin of 10.10%.

The 52 week high is -8.09%, with 33.99% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.48% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.36%.

