Is Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 20863.56, Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has a large market cap size. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/7/1984. Molson Coors Brewing Company is in the Beverages – Brewers industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Molson Coors Brewing Company, is 1731.27, and so far today it has a volume of 445153. Performance year to date since the 9/7/1984 is 6.15%.

To help you determine whether Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 36.45 and forward P/E is 16.7. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Molson Coors Brewing Company has a value for PEG of 4.73. P/S ratio is 6.07 and the P/B ratio is 2.12. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.09 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) is trading at, 97.1 (-0.94% today), Molson Coors Brewing Company has a dividend yield of 1.67%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 49.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.69, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 0.10% after growing -30.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 1119.90%, and -6.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 212.85, and the number of shares float is 171.04. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 87.00%. The float short is 2.69%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.66. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.30%, and also a return on investment of 4.70%.

The ability for Molson Coors Brewing Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 6.8, and quick ratio is 6.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.96 and total debt/equity is 1. In terms of margins, Molson Coors Brewing Company has a gross margin of 40.00%, with its operating margin at 30.40%, and Molson Coors Brewing Company has a profit margin of 20.30%.

The 52 week high is -13.09%, with 22.25% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.03% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.61%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.