Is Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 69205.16, Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has a large market cap size. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/13/2001. Mondelez International, Inc. is in the Confectioners industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Mondelez International, Inc., is 8681.15, and so far today it has a volume of 2229129. Performance year to date since the 6/13/2001 is 1.72%.

To help you determine whether Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 83.66 and forward P/E is 21.21. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Mondelez International, Inc. has a value for PEG of 6.47. P/S ratio is 2.61 and the P/B ratio is 2.54. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 38.86 and 60.92 respectively.

At the current price Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is trading at, 44.29 (-1.23% today), Mondelez International, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.69%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 128.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.54, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.52% after growing 246.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -92.20%, and -6.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1543.38, and the number of shares float is 1533.14. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 76.90%. The float short is 1.18%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.08. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.30%, and also a return on investment of 19.10%.

The ability for Mondelez International, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.6, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.48 and total debt/equity is 0.62. In terms of margins, Mondelez International, Inc. has a gross margin of 39.10%, with its operating margin at 5.70%, and Mondelez International, Inc. has a profit margin of 3.20%.

The 52 week high is -4.14%, with 25.57% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.03% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.09%.

