Is Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 46115.78, Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) has a large market cap size. Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/18/2000. Monsanto Company is in the Agricultural Chemicals industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Monsanto Company, is 2151.3, and so far today it has a volume of 438141. Performance year to date since the 10/18/2000 is 9.11%.

To help you determine whether Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 34.99 and forward P/E is 19.23. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Monsanto Company has a value for PEG of 4.37. P/S ratio is 3.42 and the P/B ratio is 10.15. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 24.82 and 72.97 respectively.

At the current price Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) is trading at, 104.93 (-0.16% today), Monsanto Company has a dividend yield of 2.06%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 70.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 15.79% after growing -37.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 58.80%, and 8.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 438.78, and the number of shares float is 436.47. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 75.70%. The float short is 0.91%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.84. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.60%, and also a return on investment of 12.40%.

The ability for Monsanto Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 1.64 and total debt/equity is 1.99. In terms of margins, Monsanto Company has a gross margin of 52.00%, with its operating margin at 17.60%, and Monsanto Company has a profit margin of 9.90%.

The 52 week high is -7.18%, with 27.46% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.46% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.93%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.