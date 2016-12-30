Is Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 25558.58, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) has a large market cap size. Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/18/1995. Monster Beverage Corporation is in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Monster Beverage Corporation, is 3111.46, and so far today it has a volume of 1082486. Performance year to date since the 8/18/1995 is -9.31%.

To help you determine whether Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 40.31 and forward P/E is 29.94. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Monster Beverage Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.98. P/S ratio is 8.69 and the P/B ratio is 7.57. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 42.65 and 144.24 respectively.

At the current price Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) is trading at, 44.18 (-1.89% today), Monster Beverage Corporation has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.12, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 21.68% after growing 2.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 17.50%, and 4.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 567.59, and the number of shares float is 391.16. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.00%, and institutional ownership is at 66.20%. The float short is 2.62%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.3. Management has seen a return on assets of 13.80%, and also a return on investment of 11.40%.

The ability for Monster Beverage Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.3, and quick ratio is 2.9. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Monster Beverage Corporation has a gross margin of 61.40%, with its operating margin at 36.10%, and Monster Beverage Corporation has a profit margin of 23.10%.

The 52 week high is -20.40%, with 17.21% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.20% and the 200 day simple moving average is -8.88%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.