Is Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18111.22, Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has a large market cap size. Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/31/1994. Moody’s Corporation is in the Business Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for Moody’s Corporation, is 1024.96, and so far today it has a volume of 187987. Performance year to date since the 10/31/1994 is -4.54%.

To help you determine whether Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.32 and forward P/E is 18.42. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Moody’s Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.97. P/S ratio is 5.13 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.8 and 24.91 respectively.

At the current price Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is trading at, 94.14 (-0.16% today), Moody’s Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.61%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 38.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.64, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.69% after growing 0.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 14.90%, and 9.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 192.08, and the number of shares float is 190.08. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 88.20%. The float short is 1.69%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.13. Management has seen a return on assets of 18.00%, and also a return on investment of 37.10%.

The ability for Moody’s Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.2, and quick ratio is 2.2. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Moody’s Corporation has a gross margin of 71.30%, with its operating margin at 41.00%, and Moody’s Corporation has a profit margin of 25.90%.

The 52 week high is -14.74%, with 22.98% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -5.11% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.93%.

